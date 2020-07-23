සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prevention Order prohibiting entry to the Mayor of Kurunegala (Video)

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 16:56

+Prevention+Order+prohibiting+entry+to+the+Mayor+of+Kurunegala+%28Video%29


AG obtains Prevention Order from Magistrate against Kurunegala Deputy Mayor Municipal Councillors, Commissioner & MC Staff & their Representives Prohibiting Entry to Buveneka Hotel Destruction Site Pending Investigations.


One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,753
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,753
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 18:52

Another arrival from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for Covid-19, increasing total in Sri Lanka to 2,753 Read More

A gazette notification issued prohibiting use of Paddy or Rice to produce animal feed
A gazette notification issued prohibiting use of Paddy or Rice to produce animal feed
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 18:27

A gazette notification issued prohibiting use of Paddy or Rice to produce animal feed. Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm Today
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm Today
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 18:10

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm TodayThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More


logo

Trending News

Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
23 July 2020
Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work
23 July 2020
A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
22 July 2020
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
22 July 2020
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
Police launch an investigation into reports that Angoda Lokka was murdered in India
23 July 2020
Police launch an investigation into reports that Angoda Lokka was murdered in India

International News

Chinese robotic vehicle to Mars
23 July 2020
Chinese robotic vehicle to Mars
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
22 July 2020
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
22 July 2020
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
22 July 2020
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.