Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm Today

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 18:10

This news telecast is available live on You Tube
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,753
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 18:52

Another arrival from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for Covid-19, increasing total in Sri Lanka to 2,753 Read More

A gazette notification issued prohibiting use of Paddy or Rice to produce animal feed
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 18:27

A gazette notification issued prohibiting use of Paddy or Rice to produce animal feed. Read More

Synthetic Drug infused stamps arrested from Bagatale Road, Colpetty
Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 17:56

The Police Narcotics Bureau has arrested a suspect with 3150 stamps containing synthetic drugs.They were found in the possession of a suspect who was staying... Read More


Trending News

Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,752
23 July 2020
A request from the police to refrain from traveling other than for essential work
23 July 2020
Former MP Thevarapperuma assaulted
22 July 2020
14 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,745
22 July 2020
Police launch an investigation into reports that Angoda Lokka was murdered in India
23 July 2020
International News

Chinese robotic vehicle to Mars
23 July 2020
Amaranath Yatra, has been suspended due to the Corona epidemic
22 July 2020
Alaska earthquake sparks tsunami warning
22 July 2020
New Zealand PM fires minister over affair with staff member
22 July 2020
