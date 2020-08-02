Angoda Lokka calls home (video)

The father of Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda, a suspect in a number of reported crimes, had given a phone call to his daughter about two weeks ago, his father said.

That was when a team from Hiru news team visited his house in Angoda this afternoon.

The house is currently being constructed as a two-storey building and his father spoke to the Hiru news team during this time.

National newspapers had reported today that the Angoda Lokka had been poisoned to death in India.

However, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that confirmed information has not been received regarding the incident so far.

Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka had been accused of a number of serious crimes, including murder, robbery and large-scale drug trafficking.

His name came to the fore on February 27, 2017 for the murder of eight people, including underworld gang leader Samayan and prison officials, inside a prison bus.

Angoda Lokka is believed to be the person who carried out the attack in the Ethanamadala area in Kalutara.

The incident was the result of a long-running conflict between two underworld gangs.

Suranga Kumara alias Angoda Raththaran, a resident of Mulleriyawa, who was the close associate of Angoda lokka, had been killed by Samayang in January 2017, which resulted in the revenge ending Samayang 's life.

It was reported that the Angoda Lokka had fled to India with the help of an underworld gang member named Ladia from Athurugiriya who had assisted the Angoda Lokka in Samayang's murder and had fled to India with the help of a boat and was hiding in the Chennai area.

However, it was later reported that the Angoda Lokka and Ladia had escaped while being detained by the police for violating the Immigration and Emigration Act.

It is reported that the Angoda Lokka has been poisoned to death in India. There were allegations that Angoda Lokka had carried out a number of crimes in Sri Lanka whilst operating from India.

According to the reports, Angoda Lokka has been poisoned by the wife of a deceased underworld member.

It is said that the wife of the deceased underworld member was his girlfriend and she had gone to India on the instructions of Angoda Lokka.

According to sources, in addition to this woman, the wives of other imprisoned underworld members have also been threatened and brought to India from time to time by the Angoda Lokka.

Angoda Lokka had a close relationship with the women who were brought in and there are various thoughts that the murder took place due the conflict with these affairs.

Hiru news team visited the Angoda Lokka’s house and later went to his sister's house in Angoda.

A member of his family who spoke to us said that they also have problems in this regard.

However, it was confirmed that the last time the Angoda Lokka contacted his family members by phone was about two weeks ago.

A family member further stated that on several previous occasions, Angoda Lokka had not contacted by for a long time.

We also inquired about this from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

An official stated that no verifiable information has been received regarding the murder of the Angoda Lokka.