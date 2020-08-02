Various election views by politicians (Video)





Politicians expressed various views today.



Addressing a public meeting Dilan Perera stated that if the leadership of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party is given to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the disunity in the party will disappear.



Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that there was no difference between Pohottuwa and the Freedom Party.



He also pointed out that all work together in brotherhood.



UNP candidate Vajira Abeywardena has stated that the word 'national government' has not been used enter into to contract with another political party.





