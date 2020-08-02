Police seek public assistance to trace a drug addict who escaped from IDH (photos)

Police seek public assistance to trace a drug addict with a limp on left leg, who escaped from IDH during treatment this morning.Police request the public to call 0718591017, 0718592290, 0718591864 or 119 if they have any information about the suspect.The suspect, 41-year-old Elsiam Naseem, is a permanent resident of Sinnampillasimei, Vallimalar, Trincomalee.