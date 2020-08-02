Two mysterious deaths reported in Wellawatte and Welikada - 25 year old youth found dead

A resident of the Mayura apartment complex in Wellawatte has hanged himself.
The deceased has been identified as a 25 year old Indian national.
Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations.
Meanwhile a person has set himself on fire in the Welikada area.
It is reported that a 25 year old youth had set himself on fire in the Bandaranayakepura area in Welikada.
Welikada Police are conducting further investigations.
The deceased has been identified as a 25 year old Indian national.
Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations.
Meanwhile a person has set himself on fire in the Welikada area.
It is reported that a 25 year old youth had set himself on fire in the Bandaranayakepura area in Welikada.
Welikada Police are conducting further investigations.