Two mysterious deaths reported in Wellawatte and Welikada - 25 year old youth found dead

A resident of the Mayura apartment complex in Wellawatte has hanged himself.



The deceased has been identified as a 25 year old Indian national.



Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations.



Meanwhile a person has set himself on fire in the Welikada area.



It is reported that a 25 year old youth had set himself on fire in the Bandaranayakepura area in Welikada.



Welikada Police are conducting further investigations.