Public health inspectors trade union action continues - on sick leave today

The public health inspectors who have resorted to trade union action by withdrawing from infectious disease control programs including Covid 19, have decided to apply for sick leave today.

Today is the 9th day of their trade union action initiated based on a dispute over legal provisions.

However, Secretary of the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors' Association Mahendra Balasuriya told the Hiru news team that the authorities have not yet given a proper solution to their demands.

With the report of another coronavirus infection yesterday, the total number of coronavirus infected persons in the country has increased to 2753.

A person who had come from Saudi Arabia and was being quarantined in Sri Lanka who has tested positive for Covid-19.

So far 2077 coronavirus infected patients have recovered while 665 are being treated at the hospital.

Defence Secretary, Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne states that he appreciates the support of the medical professionals of the three-Armed Forces in controlling the coronavirus.

He was addressing a function at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita yesterday.