Public+support+for+President+to+eradicate+the+underworld

People of Galle assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the South is more than prepared to strengthen his administration to combat ongoing health and economic crises by giving him an unprecedented mandate at the upcoming general election.



They added that the governance in the last 5 years made them realize the deterioration occurred in the country and claimed that they are well aware of their duty for the sake of future generations.



These promises were made by the public during President Rajapaksa’s campaign tour in support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidates in Galle today (July 23).



The President commenced his campaign tour from Hiniduma and participated in a public gathering at Neluwa Public Playground organized by the SLPP candidate Sampath Athukorala.



President Rajapaksa visited the Neluwa National College and inquired about the state of facilities and requirements of the school.



President Rajapaksa stated that a Special Task Force has been appointed to eradicate underworld gangs and drug menace. The President highlighted that if the locals are keen to anonymously tip the Task Force regarding drugs and other illegal activities, it would be convenient for them to execute their duties effectively.





