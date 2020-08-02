Today and tomorrow allocated for postal voting;An assurance from the Elections commissioner

The elections commission says that postal voters who were unable to vote will have the opportunity to do so today and tomorrow.



Accordingly postal voting will be carried out from 8.30 am to 4 pm today and 8.30 am to 2 pm tomorrow.



Eligible voters who were unable to vote previously could vote by going to their district election office in the respective district.



The election commissioner, Mahinda Deshapriya has assured that there is no spreading of corona via election centers.



He stated this addressing the media following a discussion conducted with health ministry officials at the elections commission yesterday.