The suspect who escaped IDH hospital this morning is a confirmed Coronavirus infected patient - police seek public help to trace suspect

The drug addict who escaped from IDH during treatment early this morning, has been confirmed as a COVID- 19, patient by the police spokesperson.

Police had previously sought public assistance to trace the drug addict with a limp on his left leg, who had escaped from IDH during treatment this morning.

Police requested the public to inform any details about the suspect to the following numbers;

0718591017, 0718592290, 0718591864 or 119 .

The suspect, 41-year-old Elsiam Naseem, is a permanent resident of Sinnampillasimei, Vallimalar, Trincomalee.

Meanwhile, the public health inspectors who have resorted to trade union action by withdrawing from infectious disease control programs including Covid 19, have decided to apply for sick leave today.

Today is the 9th day of their trade union action initiated based on a dispute over legal provisions.

The Secretary of the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors' Association Mahendra Balasuriya told the Hiru news team that the authorities have not yet given a proper solution to their demands.