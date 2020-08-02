සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weather Update - 24 July- Showers in several parts of the country

Friday, 24 July 2020 - 9:15

Weather+Update+-+24+July-+Showers+in+several+parts+of+the+country
The Meteorological Department states that there will be showers in several parts of the island today as well.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

Several spells of light showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and Hambanthota district and the western slopes of the central hills.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING NEXT 24 HOURS - Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 24 July 2020

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40)kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

State of Sea:
The sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota , may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More

Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 12:54

Three prisoners have escaped from the Jawatte Prison in Kalutara in the early hours of this morning (02).Police says they were imprisoned over drug offences. Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
01 August 2020
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.