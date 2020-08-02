391+suspects+arrested+in+raids+in+Western+Province

391 suspects have been arrested in raids carried out in the Western Province.



The suspects were arrested during a special raid carried out from 6.00 am yesterday to 5.00 am today.



142 of them are residents of Peliyagoda, Minuwangoda, Mt. Lavinia and Kalutara.



Meanwhile, the Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a person on a charge of possessing a foreign made firearm without a license during a raid carried out in the Maniyangala area in Veherakadagala, Avissawella.