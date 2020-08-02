US-China+hostilities+escalate

The US-China conflict has escalated with the arrest of three Chinese nationals for alleged visa fraud.



U.S. intelligence has searched the identities of Chinese nationals in 25 cities and arrested three people, claiming they were members of the Army of the People's Republic of China.



The United States has said it will also arrest an official at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.



Earlier, the US Secretary of State ordered the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston, accusing it of being a spying center.



Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated sharply since President Trump came to power, with the coronavirus, trade, China's dominance in Hong Kong, and activities in the South China Sea being at the root of the controversy.