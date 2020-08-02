Update - Several Army teams deployed to locate the escaped coronavirus patient

Update - Army Commander states that several teams including Army Intelligence have been deployed to locate the drug addict who escaped from IDH this morning.



The suspect was being treated treated for Covid-19.



Police had sought public assistance to trace the drug addict with a limp on his left leg, who had escaped from IDH during treatment this morning.



Police requested the public to inform any details about the suspect to the following numbers; 0718591017, 0718592290, 0718591864 or 119.



The suspect, 41-year-old Elsiam Naseem, is a permanent resident of Sinnampillasimei, Vallimalar, Trincomalee.