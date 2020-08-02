The+spread+of+the+coronavirus+has+only+increased+in+a+few+countries+-WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the spread of the corona virus has only increased in a few countries.



However, he noted that the pandemic has changed people's lifestyles and the world has entered a new normal of fighting the pandemic.

He told a news conference in Geneva yesterday that two-thirds of all infections were concentrated in 10 countries.

He further stated that more than fifteen million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO and almost six hundred twenty thousand deaths.



Almost 10 million cases or two thirds of all cases globally are from 10 countries, and almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries.