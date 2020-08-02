ARRESTED: Coronavirus patient who escaped from IDH arrested

The Covid-19 positive patient who was located at the OPD of the Colombo National Hospital has been arrested by the Army: The patient will be taken back to IDH.

The drug addict who escaped from the IDH hospital was located at the OPD of the Colombo National Hospital according to Hospital Sources.

The drug addict escaped from IDH during treatment early this morning, and was confirmed as a COVID- 19, patient by the police spokesperson.

Police also sought the public assistance to trace the drug addict who had escaped from IDH during treatment this morning.