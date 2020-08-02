Statements recorded from Angoda Lokka's family members

Police state that further action will be taken to obtain statements from the family members of Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka, a suspect involved in a number of reported crimes.



A senior police officer told the Hiru news team that they intend to obtain relevant statements regarding the calls made by Angoda Lokka and several other matters.



The national newspapers had reported yesterday that the Angoda Lokka had been poisoned to death in India.



However, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated at a subsequent media briefing that no confirmed information has been received regarding the incident.



Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka has long been accused of a number of serious crimes, including murder, robbery and large-scale drug trafficking.