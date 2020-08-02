The two National Hospital employees who caught the suspect who escaped from the IDH hospital disturbing the whole country (Video)

The COVID-19 patient who escaped from the IDH in Mulleriyawa was taken into custody by the Army Intelligence Unit in front of the OPD of the Colombo National Hospital this morning.

Army Media spokesman, Brigadier, Chandana Wickramasinghe told our news team steps were taken to return the patient to IDH.

Two staff members of the National Hospital have assisted to identify the patient.

The 41 year old drug addict and coronavirus patient is identified as Elsiyam Nazeem of Wallimalar in Trincomalee.

He was transferred to IDH after tested positive for the virus at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

Hospital sources stated that the three-wheel driver who brought him to the National Hospital premises as also been sent for quarantine at Kandakadu.

Meanwhile, Senior DIG in charge of Colombo West, Deshabandu Tennakoon said that the IGP has decided to offer prizes for the two hospital staffers who assisted to identify the coronavirus patient.