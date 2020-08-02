49,310 Covid -19 infected patients reported from India, in a single day

In the last 24 hours ending this morning, 49,310 Covid -19 infected patients have been reported from India, the highest number ever recorded in the country in a single day.

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus infections reported in India exceeds 1,287,000.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 740 coronavirus deaths have been reported from India in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 30,645.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the United States, Brazil and India have the potential to control the spread of the corona virus.