A Narcotic officer has obtained 7.5 million rupees from an informant’s prize money – a CID report reveals

The CID has informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court that evidence has emerged that IP Tharaka Subodha of the Police Narcotic Bureau has obtained 7.5 million rupees from an informant’s prize money.

According to the investigation reports, the particular informant has also acted as a LTTE member.

The informant has provided details to the Narcotic Bureau about smuggling 20 kilograms of gold through the Katunayake Airport from 2016 to 2019.

The CID report informed the court that the informant received prize money of 27.5 million rupees from the Sri Lanka Customs for his service and IP Subodha has obtained 7.5 million from the informant in a form of a loan.

The CID has also made submission about IP Udara Chathuranga who is currently questioned under Prevention of Terrorism Act in connection with his close contacts with drug racketeers and organized criminal groups.

Accordingly, the IP has distributed drug on behalf of his fellow drug racketeers throughout the country using his fleet of vehicles.

The CID investigators told the court that such drugs have been handed over to two notorious drug peddlers appearing in pseudo names, Paravi Suda and Loku.