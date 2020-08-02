Former+MP+Wijedasa+Rajapakse+summoned+by+the+Presidential+Commission+

Former parliamentarian Wijayadasa Rajapaksa has been issued a notice to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate incidents of political revenge on August 12.

This was to obtain evidence with regard to a statement made by Dr. Nihal Jayatilleke, the former Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Development, to the Commission.

The hearing yesterday was regarding the complaint lodged by Dr. Nihal Jayatilleke in connection with the Commission alleging that his arrest was politically motivated in connection with the payment of subsidies under the “Isurumath” housing program and the payment of compensation and gratuities to employees who voluntarily resigned during the restructuring of the Divineguma Department.

The witness told the commission that the Yahapalana regime needed to somehow link former minister Basil Rajapaksa to the incident.

The witness further stated before the Commission that since the Minister could not be arrested, he was arrested as the secretary of the ministry by the Financial Crimes Division of the Police in connection with a complaint lodged by the Anti-Corruption Committee.

Further inquiries by the Commission revealed that the then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had set up the Anti-Corruption Committee with the approval of the National Executive Council through a Cabinet Memorandum.

Former Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne, the Chairman of the Commission, asked what is the National Executive Council.

Lawyers and witnesses said they had never heard of such an institution before.

It was decided to summon Wijayadasa Rajapaksa to the Commission to inquire into the legality of such an institution as it is not mentioned in the Constitution.

Giving evidence before the commission, Dr. Nihal Jayatilleke stated that former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Dhammika Hemapala were present when he was arrested and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court at night.