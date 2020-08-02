Distribution+of+official+ballot+papers-++68+percent+complete

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne states that 68 percent of the official ballot papers pertaining to the general election have been distributed by now.

When inquired by the Hiru news team he stated that 11,026,558 ballot papers have been distributed so far.

He further stated that the 26th will be a dedicated day for the distribution of ballot papers and all the ballot papers will be distributed on the 29th.

Therefore, Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne requests the public to stay at their homes during the relevant period.

Meanwhile, postal voters who were unable to cast their ballots will have the opportunity tomorrow as well.

Hiru news correspondent stated that most of the people who could not cast their postal votes had come to cast their votes today.

Postal voting will end today at 4 pm and the postal voting will be continued from 8.30 am to 2.00 pm tomorrow.