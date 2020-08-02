International+tennis+matches+postponed+again

The World Tennis Federation has announced that international tennis tournaments scheduled to begin in China will be postponed again due to the global coronavirus pandemic.



The finals of the Shanghai Masters International Tennis Championships as well as the World Women's Tennis Federation Championships were to be held in China.



The Chinese authorities have decided to postpone the international tennis matches scheduled to be held in the country.



Among the tournaments that have been canceled is the Wuhan Open of the World Women's Tennis Federation.



Wuhan was the epicenter of the global coronavirus pnademic.