126 from Baharain, quarantined at Iranamadu Quarantine Center leave (Photos)

126 persons who were quarantined at the Iranamadu Air Froce Quarantine Center ended their quarantine period and left the centre today.

It is reported that this group of 126 persons had arrived in the country from Bahrain and have completed their quarantine period.

The quarantine center is being maintained with all facilities under the direction of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias.

The quarantine operation is being carried out under the supervision of the Commanding Officer of Iranamadu Air Force Base, Group Captain Rohan Pathirana and his staff.