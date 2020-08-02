සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President Trump cancels party convention due to coronavirus

Friday, 24 July 2020 - 15:20

President Trump has decided to cancel the Republican Party convention in Florida ahead of this year's US presidential election due to the spread of the corona virus.

The number of corona virus infections in the United States has now surpassed forty-one million, and the number of deaths is over 147,000.

President Trump further stated that this is not an opportunity to hold a party convention where a large number of people are gathering and that he hopes to direct his speech to party membership in a different way.

However, the convention stage in North Carolina, which presents President Trump as the Republican candidate in the US presidential election this year, will be briefly held on August 24.
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More

Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 12:54

Three prisoners have escaped from the Jawatte Prison in Kalutara in the early hours of this morning (02).Police says they were imprisoned over drug offences. Read More


