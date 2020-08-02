President+Trump+cancels+party+convention+due+to+coronavirus

President Trump has decided to cancel the Republican Party convention in Florida ahead of this year's US presidential election due to the spread of the corona virus.



The number of corona virus infections in the United States has now surpassed forty-one million, and the number of deaths is over 147,000.



President Trump further stated that this is not an opportunity to hold a party convention where a large number of people are gathering and that he hopes to direct his speech to party membership in a different way.



However, the convention stage in North Carolina, which presents President Trump as the Republican candidate in the US presidential election this year, will be briefly held on August 24.