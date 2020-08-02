The youngest death due to corona reported - a nine year old girl - strong public opposition to opening of schools in US

A 9-year-old girl in the United States has died of the Covid 19 virus.



It is the youngest recorded death in the world from the Covid 19 virus.



According to foreign media reports, the victim was a girl living in the state of Florida in the USA.



With the death of a Covid infected girl, President Donald Trump's decision to reopen schools has met with strong public opposition.



According to the foreign media, 75% of the immigration center in Virginia, USA is infected with Covid.



Meanwhile, Trump's rival candidate in the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama joined a discussion yesterday on the country's economy and the suppression of Covid.



Meanwhile, China has taken steps to provide a loan of US $ 1 billion to Latin America for the production of a Covid vaccine.



Currently, the number of reported global infections is over 15.6 million and the total number of reported deaths is 636,479.