Schools to open on Monday 27 July - Education Ministry

Friday, 24 July 2020 - 14:50

Grades 11, 12 and 13 will start in all schools from July 27

The Ministry of Education states that all government schools will be open to students in grades 11, 12 and 13 from July 27.

Accordingly, arrangements have been made to conduct schools for grades 11, 12 and 13 from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Schools for other grades will commence from August 10.

Monday 27th July - Grades 11,12 & 13 from 7.30am to 3.30pm
Monday 10th August - For all other grades

It has been emphasized to all school authorities that schools should be run in accordance with the guidelines given by the health authorities and the special instructions given by the Ministry of Education in bringing students to schools.

The Ministry of Education has informed that the principals and deputy principals of all schools used for electioneering activities should remain in school premises on 28, 29, 30 and 31 July to prepare the schools for the 2020 general election.

The principals were further instructed to take steps to facilitate election activities in schools in consultation with the Assistant Commissioners so as not to disrupt the academic activities of the students during this period.
