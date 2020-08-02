Only a UNP government can rebuild the country that has broken down in the face of Covid 19 - Ranil (Video)

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that the country that has broken down due to the coronavirus can only be rebuilt under his government.
He stated this while participating in a public meeting held in Batticaloa yesterday afternoon.
Friday, 24 July 2020 - 14:58
