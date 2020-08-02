President became the ruler to take new decisions - Wimal (Video)





Here are some of the comments made by politicians in the heated political arena.



Speaking on the election platform Minister Wimal Weerawansa stated that Ranil's groups will not be activated.



The Minister further stated that the President became the ruler to take new decisions.



Former MP Lakshman Kiriella states that 2/3 had become a dream and now they will not even get the 113 required to form a government.



Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena stated that despite high expectations, one should work knowing one's capacity and size.



Former Member of Parliament Mayantha Dissanayake stated that Sajith was stabbed in the back.



D V Chanaka stated that Sajith is a defeated leader and that if he can speak to the Tamil people his party can win the North and East at least.



Former Member of Parliament Ashu Marasinghe stated that Sajith has become a joker to the people and he has become a prisoner of Patali.