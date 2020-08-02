A+Kenyan+vessel+in+distress+in+the+South+Seas+brought+ashore+by+the+Navy

The Navy has managed to bring a distressed Kenyan vessel ashore in the South Seas.
The Navy stated that the vessel was brought ashore from 170 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka after being inactive for several days.
The vessel with 13 crew members had left the South Korean port of Busan on June 22 and was on its way to the Kenyan port of Mombasa when it crashed.
