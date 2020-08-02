Esala+Festival+to+be+held+without+the+public+participation+

Galle District Secretary Somaratne Vidanapathirana states that the annual Esala Festival of the historic Welle Devalaya will be held without public participation.



According to the health guidelines issued due to the coronavirus condition, it has been deemed advisable to perform only the religious and traditional ceremonies.



The decision was taken at a special discussion held today with the participation of the Chief Incumbent of the Welle Devalaya, Ven. Thalpe Ariyajothi Thero, government officials and the Welle Devalaya Contribution Council.