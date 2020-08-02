සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Operation that revealed a large scale cattle theft ring operated by the underworld (video)

Friday, 24 July 2020 - 18:58

The Gampaha Divisional Crime Investigation Unit today (24) found six stolen cattle from Gampaha, Weliweriya and Malwathuhiripitiya in Beruwala.

This was during a special raid conducted on the orders of the Senior DIG of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon under the direction of SSP Indika Silva in charge of the Gampaha Division.

One suspect was arrested during the raid and the lorry used to transport the cattle was also taken into police custody.

The roof was specially designed to allow ventilation into the lorry, and the cattle were found tied up in the garden of a luxury two-story house in the Beruwala area.

A case is being heard in court regarding a gold jewellery racket carried out by the arrested suspect in 2015 in connection with Kosgoda Tharaka, an underworld criminal.

It has been revealed that the cattle theft has been carried out systematically over a long period of time.

The police investigations have revealed that there is a large amount of money in the bank accounts of the arrested suspect and if the money has been earned illegally, the police say that they will act according to the Money Laundering Act.

The suspect is to be produced before the court.
