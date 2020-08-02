Presidential+Commission+officials+to+Wanathawilluwa

Officials of the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate the Easter Attack inspected the Wanathawilluwa- Karativu Arabic College today.
Investigations by the CID have revealed that a group including Saharan Hashim, who was responsible for the Easter attack had given weapons training to the students studying at the college.
