India and France report over 30,000 coronavirus deaths

The death toll from the corona virus in India and France has exceeded 30,000.
According to foreign media reports, 30,657 corona deaths have been reported from India so far.
The number of coronavirus patients reported in India today is 2154.
Meanwhile, foreign media reported that 30,182 coronavirus related deaths have been reported in France as well.
