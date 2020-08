Retired Defense Secretary Major General Kamal Gunaratne says that the reason for the creation of underworld activities is the lack of proper implementation of the law.



Commenting to the media after a ceremony held at Rajarata University today, he noted that if the country continued as it has in the past few years, a woman would not even be able to move freely on a road.



He said that despite the threats to his life, he would not give up the fight against the underworld.