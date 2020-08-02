Excise+regulator+caught+with+ice+expelled+from+service+

The excise controller arrested with ice drugs in the Puttalam area has been expelled from service.



Excise Media Spokesman Deputy Commissioner of Excise Kapila Kumarasinghe told the Hiru news team that the Commissioner General of Excise had taken the action.



The suspect was arrested yesterday morning with nearly 200 grams of ice.



Seven others who were with him were also arrested.



The relevant regulator had been attached to the Kebithigollewa Excise Station last year and had been attached to the Vavuniya Excise Station after being suspended.



He has not yet completed his probation and has been on sick leave since the 19th.