Steps to develop Anuradhapura - Vavuniya railway line

The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management states that steps have been taken to develop the railway line from Anuradhapura to Vavuniya next year.
Accordingly, the railway line will be closed for a few months next year and 66,000 metric tons of material required for development activities have already been imported to the island.
The Railway Department has decided to commence construction work on the Hambantota to Kataragama railway line soon.
