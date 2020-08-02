Politicians+expressed+various+views+regarding+their+campaign+and+their+competitors+today

Politicians expressed various views regarding the elections and their competitors today

The candidate of the Jathika Jana Balavegaya Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressing a public meeting stated that at present there is political nationalism in the country.

He stated that it could be defeated only through non-racist politics.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Podujana Peramuna Roshan Ranasinghe stated that the UNP members are well aware of the leaders that have destroyed the party.

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people of Polonnaruwa could write a 1500-page book about his work he has done to the people of Polonnaruwa.

Meanwhile at another public meeting UNP candidate Navin Dissanayake expressed his views regarding Ranil Wickremesinghe.