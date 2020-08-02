Several+provinces+to+experience+rain+today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces today (25), says the Department of Meteorology.



Several spells of light showers will occur in the North-Western province.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.



The wind speed can increase up to between 40 and 50 kmph at times in the Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and the Hambantota district and the western slopes of the central hills.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.