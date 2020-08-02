Covid-+19+Fund+grants+Rs.+36+million+for+PCR+tests

The Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund has granted Rs. 36,605,812 to the Ministry of Health to conduct PCR tests, says the President’s Media Division.



Governor of the Central Bank Prof. W.D Lakshman has handed over the cheque for the grant to Secretary to the Ministry of Health Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe.



The Covid-19 Fund’s balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,525 million.



Meanwhile, the infected persons rose to 2,764 with 11 more cases reported yesterday (24).



Seventeen more infected persons recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day to take the recoveries tally to 2,094, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.