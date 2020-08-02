WHO+chief+scientist+sees+no+herd+immunity+yet+for+Covid-19

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist Souyma Swaminathan estimates that about 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the population will need to be immune to the Covid-19, for there to be any protective “herd immunity” effect.



Herd immunity is usually achieved through vaccination and occurs when most of a population is immune to a disease, blocking its continued spread.



During a social media event yesterday (25), Dr. Swaminathan said that studies done from some countries hit hard by Covid-19 show that about 5 per cent to 10 per cent of people now have antibodies, though in some countries, it has been as high as 20 per cent.



Other experts have estimated that as much as 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the population need to have antibodies before there is any herd immunity effect.