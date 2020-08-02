සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

﻿Excise inspector in custody over Ice racket in Puttalam (video)

Saturday, 25 July 2020 - 8:18

Police have arrested an excise inspector from Kadugannawa in connection with a racket of the narcotic drug Ice in Puttalam.

He surrendered last night (24) over an incident in which eight persons, including another excise officer, were taken into custody at Puttalam town with 125 grams of Ice on 23 July.

The excise inspector too, had been there at the time, but managed to escape.

The excise officer was sacked from the Excise Department yesterday.

Of the eight arrested, three women and a small child were given bail.

Deputy excise commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe told Hiru News that all excise chiefs in the provinces have been summoned for a meeting on Wednesday in Colombo to discuss the department’s discipline and building confidence in the public.
