Russia+says+satellite+test+was+not+a+weapon

Russia’s defence ministry says accusations from the US and UK that Moscow recently tested anti-satellite weaponry in space are "distorted".



"Tests carried out [on 15 July] did not create a threat for other spacecraft," the ministry said, adding that it had not violated international law.



Russia said earlier that it had been using new technology to perform checks on Russian space equipment.



But the US and UK said they were concerned about the satellite activity.



The US and Russia are to hold bilateral talks on space security in Vienna next week, the first since 2013.