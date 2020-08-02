Mukesh Ambani becomes world's 5th richest man

For years, the world's five richest people comprised a little-changed group dominated by Americans, a European or two and, occasionally, a Mexican.



That changed on Thursday, when Mukesh Ambani overtook Steve Ballmer to become the fifth-wealthiest person on the planet, with a net worth of $77.4 billion.



NDTV reports the jump in ranking is just the latest milestone for Mr Ambani, 63, whose fortune has surged by $18.8 billion since the beginning of the year.



The Reliance Indstries Ltd. chairman has jumped nine places on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since January as shares of his conglomerate have risen 135 per cent from a low in March, buoyed by recent investments from firms including Facebook Inc., Silver Lake and BP Plc.