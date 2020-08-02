Nearly 49,000 new Covid-19 cases in India in past 24 hours

India reported 48,916 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



This takes the country’s tally of infections to 1,336,861.



With 757 deaths in the past day, the total fatalities in India increased to 31,358.



Worst hit by the virus after the US and Brazil, India has the sixth highest deaths.



Its Health Ministry says the recovery rate stands at 63.53 per cent.