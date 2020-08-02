සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Separate unit to supervise Narcotic, CID, STF officers?

Saturday, 25 July 2020 - 12:47

Separate+unit+to+supervise+Narcotic%2C+CID%2C+STF+officers%3F
The National Police Commission has inquired from the acting IGP about the possibility of setting up a separate unit or division to supervise officers of sensitive institutions such as the Narcotics Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Task Force.

Secretary of the commission Nishantha Weerasinghe said the proposal has been made in view of the recent revelations that certain PNB officers were involved with drug traffickers.

The acting police chief has been asked to submit his suggestions within one month.

The proposal is to supervise the activities of the officers of these law enforcement bodies every six months.

The Commission has also asked the acting IGP to look into the legal aspects with regard to monitoring the bank accounts and assets of the officers.
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More

Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 12:54

Three prisoners have escaped from the Jawatte Prison in Kalutara in the early hours of this morning (02).Police says they were imprisoned over drug offences. Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
01 August 2020
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.