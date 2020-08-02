Separate unit to supervise Narcotic, CID, STF officers?

The National Police Commission has inquired from the acting IGP about the possibility of setting up a separate unit or division to supervise officers of sensitive institutions such as the Narcotics Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Task Force.



Secretary of the commission Nishantha Weerasinghe said the proposal has been made in view of the recent revelations that certain PNB officers were involved with drug traffickers.



The acting police chief has been asked to submit his suggestions within one month.



The proposal is to supervise the activities of the officers of these law enforcement bodies every six months.



The Commission has also asked the acting IGP to look into the legal aspects with regard to monitoring the bank accounts and assets of the officers.