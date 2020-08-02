Wellawaya+SLTB+officer+accuses+Jagath+Pushkumara+of+assaulting+him

An officer attached to the Wellawaya Sri Lanka Transport Board has accused former minister Jagath Pushpakumara of assaulting him and got admitted himself to the area’s base hospital.



According to D.M. Leelaratne Bandara, depot office-in-charge at the SLTB bus stand, Pushpakumara and several others had stormed his office and attacked him.



When contacted by Hiru News, the ex-minister rejected the accusation.



Wellawaya police say an investigation is underway into the alleged incident.