Strengthened security for hospitals treating Covid-19 patients (video)





The Army and the police are to combine forces to provide strengthened security to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients after an infected person escaped from the IDH Hospital yesterday (24).



The man was subsequently located at the OPD of the Colombo National Hospital and taken into the custody of Army Intelligence and returned to the IDH.



Police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said the weaknesses in security were identified following the incident.

The 41-year-old man from Vallimalar in Trincomalee, Elsiyam Nazeem, has been identified as a drug addict.



He was admitted to the IDH from the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu after he contracted Covid-19.



Director general of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe told Hiru News that spreading the virus in society through this patient was minimal.



Meanwhile, the infections tally rose to 2,764 with the finding of 11 more patients yesterday.



Also, 2,094 have recovered, while 659 still remain in hospital.



Meanwhile, India reported 48,916 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



This takes the country’s tally of infections to 1,336,861.



With 757 deaths in the past day, the total fatalities in India increased to 31,358.



Worst hit by the virus after the US and Brazil, India has the sixth highest deaths.



Its Health Ministry says the recovery rate stands at 63.53 per cent.