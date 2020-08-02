සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Penalties imposed on five institutions to enforce compliance (video)

Saturday, 25 July 2020 - 13:05

Penalties+imposed+on+five+institutions+to+enforce+compliance+%28video%29


By virtue of the powers vested under Section 19 (1) read together with section 19 (2) of the Financial Transactions Reporting Act, No. 06 of 2006 (FTRA), financial penalties can be imposed on Institutions for non-compliance with the provision of the FTRA, says the Central Bank.

The penalties may be prescribed taking into consideration the nature and gravity of relevant non-compliance of the Financial Institution or the Designated Non-Finance Business (DNFBs).

Accordingly, as the regulator for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in the country, the FIU imposed penalties, as a sum total of Rs. 5 million for the year 2019 and Rs. 1 million up to 31 May 2020 to enforce compliance on Financial Institutions.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka at its meeting dated 01 July 2020 decided to publish the penalties imposed on the financial institutions by the FIU in order to improve the AML/CFT compliance level in the country.

Penalties were imposed mainly on the violations of Financial Institutions (Customer Due Diligence) Rules, No. 1 of 2016 in relation to third party deposits, obtaining approval for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), sanctions screening and financial transaction reporting under Section 6 of the FTRA.

Details of the penalties imposed by the FIU during 2019/2020 are as follows;

Date                              Institution                                            Amount (Rs)

29 July 2019                   Bank of Ceylon                                     3,000,000.00
3 September 2019          Nations Trust Bank PLC                          1,000,000.00
24 October 2019            Commercial Credit & Finance PLC            1,000,000.00
19 February 2020           Sarvodaya Development Finance Ltd          500,000.00
18 May 2020                   UB Finance Company Ltd                         500,000.00
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More

Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Pistols, magazines, ammunitions found
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:03

Four pistols and eight magazines have been found abandoned near a canal in Mount Lavinia.Meanwhile, 13 T-56 ammunitions have been unearthed behind the... Read More

Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Three prisoners escape from Jawatte Prison
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 12:54

Three prisoners have escaped from the Jawatte Prison in Kalutara in the early hours of this morning (02).Police says they were imprisoned over drug offences. Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
01 August 2020
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.