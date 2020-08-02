Surrendered+prison+officer+remanded+till+29+July

A jailor of Negombo Prison Kalinga Kaluaggala has surrendered to the CID.
Produced before acting Negombo magistrate Karunajeewa Gamage, he has been remanded until 29 July.
The Negombo magistrate’s court issued warrants for the arrest of the superintendent and three jailors of the prison over irregularities in the prison.
